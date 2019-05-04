'After May 23, Bua Will Say Babua Is King Of Goons,' Says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath addressed rallies in Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Gonda and Lucknow (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday attacked BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that after the Lok Sabha poll results, ''bua'' will term ''babua'' the king of goons and ''babua'' will say that she is the very image of corruption.

Mayawati and Mr Yadav are referred to as ''bua'' (aunt) and ''babua'' (nephew) respectively.

"Bua-babua are together now, but after May 23, Bua will say Babua is the king of goons and Babua will say Bua is the very image of corruption," he claimed.

Yogi Adityanath Saturday addressed rallies in Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Gonda and state capital Lucknow.

On the UN designating JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist, the chief minister said, "Countries all over the world are happy about the news, while in India one can understand why there is silence in the camps of opposition parties."

He asked why the Congress and SP had linked terrorism with vote bank. "Their intentions are clear. They are not bothered about the national security, they are only worried about their votes," Yogi Adityanath said.

The BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Vadra.

"I was looking at a video of the Congress shehzadi which went viral on social media. At an age when kids should be taught about moral values, she was seen teaching them abusive words. The Congress should not teach its kusanskaar (bad values) to the children of the country," he said.

He also referred to the Congress leader touching and petting snakes during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, a video of which was circulating on social media.

"I saw Congress ki shehzadi playing with poisonous snakes, the same way in which the Congress gave this country poisonous snakes like terrorism, Naxalism and separatism during its rule. For 55 years, these snakes continued to bite the country. The Congress cannot improve (on its own), and now the public of the country will improve it," he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad besides Amethi, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is losing elections in Amethi and now he has gone to Kerala to hide his failures."

"...When we were asked why the BJP speaks of nationalism, we said that nationalism for us means that the poor have their own concrete houses, toilets, gas connections, electricity and security of 120 crore people of India (is ensured)," he said.

