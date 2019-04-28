Election 2019- Watch: How Union Minister Smriti Irani Helped Put Out A Fire In Amethi

Smriti Irani was also seen consoling several woman after the fire damaged their fields.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday helped put out a fire at a village in Amethi. Ms Irani, who was campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh constituency for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information that a fire had erupted in a field in the Purab Dwara village.

In a video released by news agency ANI, Ms Irani was seen using a hand pump to fill water into buckets as locals rush to douse the blaze.

She was also seen consoling several women after the fire damaged their fields.

Later, the union minister also slammed Congress general secretary and UP East in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had accused her of not visiting the constituency enough, saying, "I am happy that Mrs Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where the MP was missing for 15 years."

Earlier, while addressing a gathering at an event in Amethi, Ms Irani said, "It is saddening indeed that the person who has been elected by the people to the Lok Sabha from Amethi has never spoken a word either about the place or the people in the Lower House of Parliament."

"For the last five years, he has only uttered foul language against the Prime worker (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) of the country," Ms Irani said, who lost the last Lok Sabha polls to Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2014.

She also accused Mr Gandhi of not coming forward to help Amethi, which often suffers from fires due to the heat.

"I have seen at least 500 houses being gutted during summer time every year, and only the BJP workers come forward to help them. Rahul Gandhi was nowhere," she said.

