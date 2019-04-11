UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi To File Nomination From Rae Bareli Today

Sonia Gandhi is trying to retain the Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time.

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and hold a road show today.

Before the filing of nominations, the Gandhi family will organize a ''havan'' at the Congress's central office. She will then hold a road show before filing the nomination, party spokesman LKP Singh said.

Sonia Gandhi is trying to retain the Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time. The seat, which will vote in the fifth-phase on May 6, will see a straight contest between Sonia Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion.

Sonia Gandhi had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.