Tripura BJP Vice President Subal Bhowmik Resigns, To Join Congress

The decision came after Mr Bhowmik met Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Manikya, who assured him that the party would field him as the candidate from the constituency.

All India | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2019 16:06 IST
Mr Bhowmik joined the BJP in 2015. (File)


New Delhi: 

The BJP's vice-president in Tripura, Subal Bhowmik, has decided to quit the party and join the Congress. It is likely that the Congress would nominate him as its candidate from West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

According to sources, the decision came after Mr Bhowmik met Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Manikya, who assured him that the party would field him as the candidate from the constituency.

Mr Bhowmick was a key organiser for the BJP in Tripura. The former Congress legislator was instrumental in the BJP's win in Tripura.

The fresh blow in the northeast has come for the party days after BJP general secretary from Arunachal Pradesh Jarpum Gamlin and party lawmaker from Tezpur (Assam) RP Samrah resigned.

Mr Bhowmik joined the BJP in 2015.



