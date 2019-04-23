Teacher Kept On Reserve For Poll Duty Found Hanging At Home In Bengal

The teacher was found hanging this morning in the room where he slept alone (Representational)

A primary school teacher, who was kept on reserve for poll duty, was found hanging in his house in Dakshin Dinajpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Babulal Murmu had returned home at Buniadpur Monday night from a nearby college where a Dispersal-Cum-Reception Centre (DCRC) was set up.

Poll workers report for duty at the DCRCs where polling materials are also distributed to them and collected.

The 48-year-old teacher was found hanging this morning in the room where he slept alone, police said.

Murmu's wife said he had told him about poll-related violence taking place in several areas of the district and was worried in case he was sent for election duty.

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination. Polling for the third phase Lok Sabha elections were held in West Bengal on Tuesday for five constituencies including Balurghat.

