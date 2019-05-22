'24 Hours To Go...': Smriti Irani Tweets Thank You Ahead Of Results

Smriti Irani also slammed the opposition for constantly attacking PM in five years. (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani this morning thanked the people of the country for "blessing" the BJP as she reflected on the last five years of the BJP-led NDA government in a series of tweets. Ms Irani also attacked the opposition and said that this national election was "about people versus the opposition".

"24 hours to go .. while most of us will be glued to our TV sets tomorrow to watch vote by vote, count by count analysis, here's taking this opportunity to say thank you for the countless blessings of millions across the Nation for my party and my leadership," the 43-year-old leader, who is contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in UP's Amethi this time, tweeted.

The seven-phased national elections were held between April 11 and May 19 and votes will be counted tomorrow.

Ms Irani, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, Gujarat, also slammed the opposition parties for constantly attacking PM Modi in five years. "In the last 5 years not a day went by when Narendra Modi was not subjected to humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition," she said.

In another post, she said the people of the country "stood firm against the people who screamed 'Bharat ke tukde honge' (India will be divided)". "It is to those citizens that I give my grateful thanks for they resolutely and unabashedly believed in 'Bharat' & her future," the Textiles Minister wrote.

The exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the BJP. On Tuesday, PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah signed off on a resolution meant to serve as a blueprint for an NDA-2 government. The resolution is built around the three themes that are expected to get it the overwhelming mandate predicted by the exit polls - national security, nationalism and development.

