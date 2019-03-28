Lok Sabha Elections 2019: RJD Fields Candidates From 2 Seats In Jharkhand

Cracks have developed in the opposition alliance in Jharkhand.

Cracks have developed in the opposition alliance in Jharkhand as the RJD on Thursday fielded candidates from two Lok Sabha seats against the one seat allotted to it by its allies.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Subhash Yadav from Chatra and Ghuran Ram from Palamau Lok Sabha seats even though it was allotted only Palamau while Chatra was given to the Congress as part of the seat sharing.

State RJD President Gautam Sagar Rana told IANS that "there will be no friendly fight" with the Congress.

The Congress has not announced its candidates.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are the other members of the opposition alliance.



