Elections 2019: Re-Polling Ordered For 2 Polling Stations In Bengal On May 12

The Election Commission of India has declared the polls held on May 6 at polling station no-116 in Barrackpore parliamentary constituency and polling station no-110 in Arambag parliamentary constituency of West Bengal as "void".

Re-polling for these polling stations will be held on May 12 from 7 am to 6 pm, an order issued by EC on Friday said.

"After taking all material circumstances into account, the Election Commission of India hereby declares under Sub-Sections (2) of Section 58 of clause (b) under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on May 6, 2019, for the aforesaid election at following polling stations (polling station no-116 in Barrackpur and polling station no-110 in Arambag) to be void," EC said in its order to Chief Electoral Officer of the West Bengal.

The ECI directed the Officer to ensure that wide publicity is given in the polling areas. It also directed the official to inform political parties and contesting candidates about the fresh poll.

Prior to this, EC on May 09 had declared "void", the polls held at one polling station in Puducherry on April 18 and polls held at 168 polling stations in Tripura West parliamentary constituency on April 11 and ordered re-polling for all these polling stations to be held on May 12.

Seven seats of West Bengal went to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

