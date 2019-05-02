"Told My Sister And Jyotir...": Rahul Gandhi Reveals His UP Poll Strategy

Rahul Gandhi spoke to NDTV about the gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi today defended his decision to field candidates in Uttar Pradesh against those of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, reinforcing comments that have landed his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a controversy. "It is pretty clear that in UP, a secular formation is winning, whether it is the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party or Congress," the Congress president told NDTV in his first television interview in the 2019 national election.

Rahul Gandhi echoed Priyanka Gandhi's comment that Congress candidates had been put up to harm the BJP wherever they were weak. "Wherever we don't have a strong candidate, we are helping the BSP, we are going to harm the BJP. I have told my sister and told Jyotir that in places where we are not going to win, we are going to help the gathbandhan. Our primary aim is to defeat the BJP," he said, referring to Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who are sharing charge of the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about being iced out by the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav alliance in India's most politically vital state, Rahul Gandhi said: "You have to ask the SP and BSP. They chose this for strategic reasons."

That said, he added: "I am extremely respectful of Akhilesh and Mayawati ji. I have to construct my own space over there but I am helping where I can."

Priyanka Gandhi's comment on fielding "weak Congress candidates to eat into BJP votes" drew skepticism from Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Reacting angrily to suggestions that she and the Congress were helping the BJP by splitting the votes against it, she said: "I would rather die than help the BJP in any way."

Both Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had scoffed at her statement. "I don't believe that the Congress has fielded weak candidates anywhere. No party does it. People are not with them, so they are making excuses," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The BSP chief said cuttingly: "The BJP and the Congress are the same. Don't waste your vote on the Congress. Is Rahul Gandhi immature? Why did he hug Prime Minister (Narendra Modi?)."

Responding to BSP chief Mayawati's vitriolic attacks on the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi repeated: "I have not said I am putting weak candidates in areas. I said Congress is fighting these elections on its own strength. Our candidates are fighting strongly in most constituencies. I was asked this specific question that said are you benefiting the BJP? I said I would die than benefit the BJP. I have made it extremely clear in my research that we have chosen candidates that are fighting strongly or cutting their votes."

