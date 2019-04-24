'Rahul Baba And Company Mourned Balakot Air Strike': Amit Shah

General elections 2019: Amit Shah took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Bihar

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi whom he accused of having gone into mourning upon air strikes in Balakot along with those in Pakistan's ruling establishment, even though people in India congratulated the Air Force for the strike.

"Only two types of people were mourning the Balakot air strikes. One was those in the ruling establishment in Pakistan. The second was Rahul baba and company," Mr Shah said at a rally in Munger, Bihar.

"Since the 1990s, whenever the Congress was in power, we had to contend with the humiliation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killing our soldiers, mutilating their bodies. Karyakartas (BJP-RSS workers) like me cannot forget how helpless Manmohan Singh used to look," Mr Shah said.

"In frustration, they are seeking proof of the air strikes. In the past, they sought to defend anti-national slogans on JNU premises in the name of freedom of expression. They even want to do away with the sedition law," Amit Shah said.

Mocking at the opposition Mahagathbandhan for the "lack of cohesiveness and absence of leadership", Mr Shah said, "I got a very interesting SMS - if this formation gets a majority, Mamata Banerjee will be the Prime Minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mayawati on Wednesday, Lalu Prasad on Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, Deve Gowda on Saturday and the entire country will go on a holiday on Sunday."

"Tell me, is this how a country can be run, is this how Pakistan can be given a befitting a reply and terrorism can be quelled," Mr Shah said.

