Rabri Devi Plays Caste Card, Roots For Rape Convict's Wife In Bihar

Rabri Devi alleged that BJP-led central government has falsely implicated the Yadav family.

Former chief minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, allegedly played the caste card to woo the Yadav community while campaigning for the wife of rape convict Rajballabh Yadav. Rabri Devi accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of "maligning the image of Yadavs" by sending Rajballabh to jail.

"They have tried to malign the image of Yadavs by falsely implicating Rajballabh and sending him to jail. I appeal to the people to vote for Vibha Devi and make her win the elections," said Rabri while campaigning for RJD's Lok Sabha candidate Vibha Devi.

A Patna court in December convicted Rajballabh and four others in a 2016 rape case of a minor, disqualifying him from contesting any election. RJD then fielded Rajballabh's wife Vibha Devi from the Nawada constituency in Bihar.

Rabri Devi, who is the wife of jailed RJD leader Lalu Yadav, also alleged that the BJP-led central government has falsely implicated the Yadav family in the IRCTC scam.

"The whole country knows that Lalu ji and his family is innocent. People know the truth. The officials of Indian Railways have themselves said there was no corruption in their department when Lalu ji was the railway minister," she said.

Bihar will vote in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.