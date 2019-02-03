Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'Neither Young Nor Effective': Rita Bahuguna Joshi

"People are no longer enamoured by dynasty politics," UP minister Rita Bahuguna said.

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Family Welfare Minister and former Congress chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday made light of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics, saying "she was neither young anymore nor effective".

Rita Bahuguna Joshi said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will not make much difference to her party, in a state where Congress' organisational structure was crumbling.

"People are looking for development and leadership qualities. They are no longer enamoured by dynasty politics," the BJP leader said.

She also dismissed the speculation that the ruling BJP was threatened by the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance.

Questioning the alliance between opposition parties, she pointed out that they were not being able to select a leader while aspiring to run the nation. "We have a prime ministerial candidate in Narendra Modi, let the Opposition come clean on their candiofate " she said.