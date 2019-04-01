PM Modi vs Omar Abdullah Over 'Separate PM For Jammu and Kashmir'

Omar Abdullah's "separate PM" remark drew a furious response from PM Modi. (File)

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah's comment—that Jammu and Kashmir would one day have a separate Prime Minister and President – drew a furious response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who demanded during an election meeting today that the Congress explain its ally's comment. The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the seven seats of Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the National Conference. While the party did not respond, the back and forth – with Mr Abdullah responding on Twitter – continued through the evening.

Without naming Mr Abdullah, the Prime Minister said, “He says we will take the clock back and replicate the situation before 1953 and there will be two Prime Ministers in India, Kashmir will have its separate PM”.

The Congress “must answer how its ally can say such a thing,” the Prime Minister said at a rally in Hyderabad.

Earlier today, at an election rally in south Kashmir's Bandipore, Mr Abdullah said those threatening to scrap Article 35 should know that Jammu and Kashmir would get back its posts of Prime Minister and “Sadr e Reyasat”.

Unlike other states, Jammu and Kashmir had negotiated the terms and conditions of its accession with Union of India – that it would have its own “identity and constitution”. If Article 35 is tinkered with, India has to renegotiate the accession, he had said.

After the Prime Minister's comments, Mr Abdullah tweeted:

I'm humbled by the attention PM Modi pays to my speeches & very grateful to the social media cell of the BJP for highlighting my speech today, especially by WhatsApp'ing it to journalists. Your reach is far greater than mine. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 1, 2019

There was a footnote for the allies of National Conference as well.

“Dear friends in the Congress & other opposition parties. Please don't hesitate to distance yourselves from my speech of today. In fact call Modi ji's bluff by doing exactly that,” Mr Abdullah's tweet read.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.