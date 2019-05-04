Prakash Raj Begins Week-Long Campaign For AAP In Delhi

Prakash Raj will campaign in the New Delhi and East Delhi constituencies on Sunday

Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday began his week-long campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital on Saturday and urged people to come together to reclaim the republic.

Prakash Raj is also contesting in the Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Cental Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate.

"I am very happy, proud and I feel meaningful in this journey in Indian politics to be with AAP. I am not from Aam Aadmi Party, but I am one of those Aam Aadmi which look up to the ideology and the work done by this party and this is what made me here. I am here to support such candidates, such party, which is fighting for a change in this election compared to other parties, on their report card. On the issues of health, education, their vision and on based on their work," he told media here.

"This is what we need, this is my gesture, and my belief, that different people with different thought processes but love for the country come together to make this democracy, to reclaim our republic of this country which is on the verge that we may lose with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics of the government which is in place," he added.

While talking to ANI, Prakash Raj said, "I really like this party. They are contesting elections on the topics which I also believe in - education, health... It's my duty to help such people. After the election, it is important to think what is good for the nation. We are unhappy with the topics on which the national parties are contesting the elections. Elections are not fought to rule, they are contested to serve for the people. Both the ruling and the Opposition should think about the country."

