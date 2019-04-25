PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Varanasi Today Before Filing Nomination: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit today to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh by holding a roadshow. This comes a day before PM Modi will file his election papers to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
The roadshow will begin this afternoon from the gates of the famous Banaras Hindu University (BHU), passing through ancient temples and ghats before finally ending in the holiest ghat of them all, the Dashashwamedh.
Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, top union ministers and chief ministers are expected to attend the roadshow.
Before this he is addressing a public rally in Bihar's Darbhanga.
Here are the Highlights Of PM Modi's Rally and Roadshow:
- Our country should be strong and the government should be strong for that.
- For a strong government a strong PM needs to be there.
- Your votes can eliminate terrorism and support the chowkidar.
- Your votes will go to Modi and Modi will end terrorism and then only rest.
- The previous government could have been able to provide electricity to the poor, but they were all involved in the welfare of their own clan.
- Some were getting farm house, shopping mall made.
- For the first time in history, a provision has also been made to provide 10 per cent reservation to the poor in general category. That too without teasing the right of the rest of the classes.
- I assure you-no one will be manipulated by anyone right until Modi is there.
- Some people have a problem with 'Bharat mata ki Jai' and 'Vande mataram', should such people lose their deposits or not? These are same people who complain when I talk about Bharat.
- NDA "gathbandhan" is trusted. For us security, peace and the development of our country is the goal. People have problems with this. They complain if I talk about terrorism. It is not an issue they say.
- National security may not be an issue for those who do 'mahamilavat' but in new India it is a big issue.
- In Sri Lanka, 359 people were killed. Our neighbourhood has terror factories running. If someone lost the battle with terror, it is the poor people. Then they say it is not an issue.
- New India will go to terror sites and we will kill them there. Darbhanga also saw terror very closely. Your chowkidar is alert. There will be no module and no terrorist will be spared.
- Brothers and sisters, you have seen after 3 phases of elections. the way the opposition is asking for air strike evidence. They have vanished now. They are talking about EVMs. The people are cut away from the realities of the ground, they do not understand the pulse of nation.
Happy to be in Darbhanga. Watch my address at a massive NDA rally. https://t.co/RZaTgrVThL- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019