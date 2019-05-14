Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi:
In the run-up to the final phase of polling in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address multiple rallies today. He is expected to hold public meetings at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Buxer and Sasaram in Bihar, and Chandigarh in Punjab, all of which will witness polling in the last phase of elections on May 19.
As campaigning for Lok Sabha polls has entered its last leg, political parties have stepped up their attack against each other in a bid to outdo one another.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on April 11, and 59 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the final phase on May 19. Results will be announced on May 23.
Here are the Live Updates from PM Modi's Election Rallies:
Parties that abused each other will again be fighting among themselves once results are out, says PM Modi in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi Addresses Rally In Ballia
Samjawadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and even the Congress -- those belonging to "mahamilavat" (great adulteration) are busy in abusing Modi, says PM.
There is no day when they do not abuse Modi.
I have only one caste which is "poverty", that is why I have rebelled against poverty.
People will give befitting reply to abuses hurled at me by "mahamilavati" (adulterated) parties through their votes.
"Mahamilavati" (adulterated) people dabble in caste politics and replenish coffers, build bungalows and palaces for themselves and relatives.
I challenge the Opposition to show if I have any benami property, farmhouse, shopping complex or money in any foreign bank.
