Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Chandigarh, Punjab. (File)

In the run-up to the final phase of polling in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address multiple rallies today. He is expected to hold public meetings at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Buxer and Sasaram in Bihar, and Chandigarh in Punjab, all of which will witness polling in the last phase of elections on May 19.

As campaigning for Lok Sabha polls has entered its last leg, political parties have stepped up their attack against each other in a bid to outdo one another.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on April 11, and 59 Lok Sabha seats will vote in the final phase on May 19. Results will be announced on May 23.

Here are the Live Updates from PM Modi's Election Rallies: