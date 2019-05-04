With Light In Bihar, Lantern's Useless: Nitish Kumar's Dig At Lalu Yadav

Nitish Kumar, talking about Lalu Yadav's rule as chief minister, said there was no rule of law (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar being declared a global terrorist by the UN and said it was the result of a clear-headed and resolute stance on terror.

Addressing an election rally in th remote part of Bihar's Valmiki Nagar, where the Prime Minister was also present, the JD(U) national president launched a veiled attack on his arch rival Lalu Yadav, who was succeeded by wife Rabri Devi as the Chief Minister, saying for 15 years the state was ruled by one family but there was no rule of law.

"I wish to congratulate the Prime Minister upon declaration of Masood Azhar a global terrorist. Efforts were being made in the direction for long but it has reached fruition only now. It is not a mean feat and the credit, obviously, goes to the clear-headed and resolute manner in which the government has moved on the issue of terror," Mr Kumar said.

Training his guns at Lalu Yadav, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases, the chief minister said some people hanker after power sensing an opportunity to make money. And when the law takes its course they cry hoarse that they are being framed.

Recalling the 15-year-long tenure that the couple had as Chief Ministers, Mr Kumar said there was rule of one family but no rule of law. In most parts of the state, people used to shut themselves inside their homes before nightfall. In districts like West Champaran, the situation was even grimmer as people feared to go out even in the afternoon.

"We got the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar 13 years ago and since then we have ceaselessly striven to ensure rule of law and development with justice. Bihar has one of the highest rates of growth in the country and there have been social changes too, with women taking an active part in the states progress," Mr Kumar who has been the chief minister since November, 2005 barring a gap of less than a year during which Jitan Ram Manjhi held the post, said.

We have succeeded in bringing electricity to every corner of the state. This has made the lantern redundant, the JD(U) chief said in an obvious dig at the RJDs symbol, evoking laughter from the crowds.

I wish to thank the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its generous help. The state has been provided with Rs 50,000 crore for building roads and bridges. For the sake of uninterrupted progress of Bihar, among other reasons, I would urge the people to vote him back to power, Mr Kumar said.

"To the women who have come out in large numbers, I have this to say on May 12 when your constituency goes to polls, cast your vote before cooking meals for your family. And ensure that men in our family do likewise by warning them that they would have to remain hungry until they cast their votes," he added.

At the rally, where Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan was also present, Mr Kumar said in an acknowledgement of the Prime Minister's personal popularity, remember all the three constituents of the NDA are one entity. Whether you vote for the JD(U), the LJP or the BJP your vote shall be for PM Modi.

