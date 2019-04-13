Amit Shah Should Apologise For Remark On Citizens List: Mehbooba Mufti

Such statements are intended to shake the country's foundations, says Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday demanded an apology from BJP president Amit Shah for his statement that his party would implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Such language is used by Amit Shah and his men for votes in this election. It is not right. India is a secular country," she said, while talking to media persons.

"J-K had decided to join India keeping in mind its secular culture. I think Amit Shah should apologise to the people of this country because the foundation of this country has been laid on secularism. The country is also for everyone," she said.

"Such statements are intended to shake the country's foundations. These are an attack on the secular culture of the country," she said.

At an election rally, BJP president Mr Shah said: "We will ensure the implementation of NRC in the country and will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhist, Hindus, and Sikhs."

The NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated currently for the state of Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.

