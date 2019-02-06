Mayawati Joins Twitter, Gets Warm Welcome From Tejashwi Yadav

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BSP chief Mayawati turned 63 in January.

Two weeks after a Twitter handle in Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's name appeared, top sources in her party confirmed that it is indeed that of the Dalit powerhouse. Mayawati's official Twitter handle is @sushrimmayawati.

"Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you," Mayawati wrote in her first tweet on January 22.

Bihar leader and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, who welcomed her to the social media platform on Tuesday, said he had requested her to join Twitter when during their meeting in Lucknow on January 13. It was after Mr Yadav's tweet that most people realised that Mayawati is on Twitter.

Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on 13th January. Warm Regards https://t.co/SzHlRkBPAB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 5, 2019

Though the account her yet to be verified, Mayawati has racked up over 5,500 followers. For now, she is following just one account - @TwitterSupport.

Seven out of the first 11 tweets are press releases from her party. "Connect me directly, get party views and updates. With regards (sic)," she tweeted on January 23.

A number of people reacted to the update, with one person wondering if she will follow her ally Akhilesh Yadav.

If Mayawati ji has indeed graced Twitter then Twitter has indeed arrived. — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) February 5, 2019

Mananiya Sushri Behen Mayawati ji is here on Twitter!!!!!

Twitter just got so much better :)

I'm a legit fan of Mayawati ji ! (announcing it beforehand). https://t.co/uuQ800WSOD — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) February 5, 2019

Mayawati, who turned 63 last month, formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with former arch rival Akhilesh Yadav last month for the national election, due by May. The two leaders left the Congress out of the equation.