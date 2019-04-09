'As If The Army Belongs To Him...': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At PM Modi

"He is asking for votes in the name of martyrs and soldiers," Mamata Banerjee said.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes in the name of soldiers. In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's "Modi ji ki sena" remark, she said that armed forces belong to each Indian and BJP should consider the forces to be their fiefdom.

"He is asking for votes in the name of martyrs and soldiers as if the army belongs to him, as if ittheir fiefdom. Armed forces belong to everybody. They are our pride. He should first answer why so many jawans were killed in Pulwama despite intelligence inputs about a possible attack," she said at a rally in Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district

Mamata Banerjee also criticized PM Modi for his failure to build Ram Temple at Ayodhya

"For the last five years he could not build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. But whenever election approaches, he rakes up the issue. People are not foolish," she said.

Mamata Banerjee also compared PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah with Duryodhana and Dushshasana of the Mahabharata and said that they are trying to take away the independence of the country.

