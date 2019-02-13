'Mahajhootbandhan' On Rafale Exposed By Auditor Report: Arun Jaitley

"The truth shall prevail," tweeted Arun Jaitley after the CAG report on the Rafale jet deal.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley today hit back at the Congress and other opposition after their scathing attack of the government over the Rafale fighter jet deal and the national auditor's report on it. He tweeted the "Mahajhootbandhan (grand lies alliance)" stands exposed by the report, which reaffirms the dictum that truth shall prevail.

Mr Jaitley tweeted minutes after the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report was submitted to parliament. The report says the Rafale deal sealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is 2.8 per cent cheaper than the one negotiated by the previous Congress-led government.

"It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate" - the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum," Mr Jaitley tweeted, in a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi who led protests over the Rafale deal outside parliament today, shortly before the auditor's report was submitted in the Rajya Sabha.

The lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by the CAG Report. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019

He said, the CAG report outlines that 2016 deal terms were lower in terms of price, faster in terms of delivery, while ensuring better maintenance and lower escalation.

The auditor's report does not include the controversial and key point of pricing, as the Defence Ministry maintained that these details could not be revealed. The parts in the report referring to cost are redacted, which may provoke fresh opposition attacks.

Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh led Congress protests outside parliament. Congress leaders held paper jets.

The Congress and other opposition parties have dismissed the report as biased because auditor Rajiv Mehrishi was Finance Secretary when the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets was inked in 2016.

The report also says India managed to save 17.08 per cent money for the India Specific Enhancements in the new contract as compared to the 126-jet deal negotiated by the UPA government.