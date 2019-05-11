Election 2019 Updates: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Meeting In Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh

With seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 coming near, parties are gearing up with their campaigns. Voting is set to take place in eight states and Union Territories in the 59 constituencies on 19 May. All parliamentary constituencies in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will vote on the same day. In Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal some Lok Sabha constituencies will vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Uttar Pradesh: Robertsganj and Gazipur.

BJP president Amit Shah will travel to Jharkhand and Bihar to campaign for his party. Mr Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Littipara of Jharkhand's Pakur ditrict, Mohania and Arrah of Bihar. Later he will hold a roadshow in Patna.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur, Amjhera and Khargone district.

