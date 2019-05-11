Election 2019 Updates: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Meeting In Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

With seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 coming near, parties are gearing up with their campaigns. Voting is set to take place in eight states and Union Territories in the 59 constituencies on 19 May. All parliamentary constituencies in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will vote on the same day. In Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal some Lok Sabha constituencies will vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Uttar Pradesh: Robertsganj and Gazipur.
BJP president Amit Shah will travel to Jharkhand and Bihar to campaign for his party. Mr Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Littipara of Jharkhand's Pakur ditrict, Mohania and Arrah of Bihar. Later he will hold a roadshow in Patna.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur, Amjhera and Khargone district.
Here are the LIVE Updates from 2019 Election 2019 Campaigning:
Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaks to NDTV's Ravish Kumar after his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur#NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavish- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
https://t.co/uctBhounaY
"What Sam Pitroda said was wrong. 1984 anti-Sikh riots was a huge tragedy and perpetrators of this violence must be punished": Congress chief Rahul Gandhi #NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavishpic.twitter.com/2cvLaupBXF- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
"PM Modi has no strategy in his work," says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi#NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavishpic.twitter.com/eNryb15WzV- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
WATCH | "My fight is against the ideology of hatred," says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi #NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavishpic.twitter.com/O0w9kik4ZT- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
"Narendra Modi ji talks about Rajiv ji, about Nehru ji, about Indira ji. I know the truth. I know my grandmother's truth. I know it's all lies that he (PM Narendra Modi) is spreading": Congress chief Rahul Gandhi #NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavishpic.twitter.com/E1NH5LjD9D- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
"No one is today saying Narendra Modi will win": Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to NDTV#NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavishpic.twitter.com/xsRd7arxMB- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
"PM Modi has personal hatred towards me," says Rahul Gandhi #NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavishpic.twitter.com/BRzjfBClNP- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
"The fight is between BJP-RSS and the progressive forces of the country," says Rahul Gandhi #NDTVExclusive#RGtoRavishpic.twitter.com/lH2xNPH71a- NDTV (@ndtv) May 11, 2019
- People everywhere are scared of tyranny in the country," Congress chief Rahul Gandhi told NDTV.
- "We will protect every citizen in this country. Gandhi ji said even the last man in the line should be helped. Even if an RSS member is attacked, we will protect him," he said.
- "PM Modi ignored the intelligence of the RBI and announced notes ban," he said attacking the prime minister.
- On whether he is ready to become the prime minister, Rahul Gandhi said: "I will do whatever the people want".
- "PM Modi has personal hatred against me," Congress chief said.
- "Narendra Modi's time is over.... I want to become the voice of people," he told NDTV's Ravish Kumar.
- PM Narendra Modi has hatred and anger in his heart. Our work is to remove hatred.
- He targets me, my dad, my grandmother and my grandfather. He speaks about them out of hatred.