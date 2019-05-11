Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

Election 2019 Updates: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Meeting In Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur

Election 2019 Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 11, 2019 14:13 IST
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: 

With seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 coming near, parties are gearing up with their campaigns. Voting is set to take place in eight states and Union Territories in the 59 constituencies on 19 May. All parliamentary constituencies in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will vote on the same day. In Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal some Lok Sabha constituencies will vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Uttar Pradesh: Robertsganj and Gazipur.

BJP president Amit Shah will travel to Jharkhand and Bihar to campaign for his party. Mr Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Littipara of Jharkhand's Pakur ditrict, Mohania and Arrah of Bihar. Later he will hold a roadshow in Patna.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur, Amjhera and Khargone district.

Here are the LIVE Updates from 2019 Election 2019 Campaigning:


May 11, 2019
14:13 (IST)
Watch:
May 11, 2019
14:12 (IST)

May 11, 2019
14:12 (IST)

May 11, 2019
14:11 (IST)
READ | "PM Modi Has Personal Hatred Towards Me": Rahul Gandhi To Ravish Kumar
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "personal hatred" towards him.


May 11, 2019
14:01 (IST)

May 11, 2019
14:00 (IST)

May 11, 2019
14:00 (IST)

May 11, 2019
14:00 (IST)

May 11, 2019
13:58 (IST)
May 11, 2019
13:57 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Speaks To NDTV's Ravish Kumar


Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's interview to NDTV:
  • People everywhere are scared of tyranny in the country," Congress chief Rahul Gandhi told NDTV.
  • "We will protect every citizen in this country. Gandhi ji said even the last man in the line should be helped. Even if an RSS member is attacked, we will protect him," he said.
  • "PM Modi ignored the intelligence of the RBI and announced notes ban," he said attacking the prime minister.
  • On whether he is ready to become the prime minister, Rahul Gandhi said: "I will do whatever the people want".
  • "PM Modi has personal hatred against me," Congress chief said.
  • "Narendra Modi's time is over.... I want to become the voice of people," he told NDTV's Ravish Kumar.

May 11, 2019
13:34 (IST)

Look alike of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Suresh Thakur alias Yodha, at the public rally of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
May 11, 2019
13:31 (IST)
READ| "Kale Angrez": Navjot Singh Sidhu's Latest Attack At BJP
Congress star campaigner Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday urged the voters in Indore in Madhya Pradesh to free the country from the rule of "Kale Angrez" (Black Britishers) and "chowkidars" as he took a jab at the ruling BJP.

'Kale Angrez': Navjot Singh Sidhu's Latest Attack At BJP
May 11, 2019
13:19 (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur:
  • PM Narendra Modi has hatred and anger in his heart. Our work is to remove hatred.
  • He targets me, my dad, my grandmother and my grandfather. He speaks about them out of hatred.


May 11, 2019
13:16 (IST)
READ| Atal Bihari Vajpayee Wanted To Sack Narendra Modi In 2002: Yashwant Sinha
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has claimed then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was set to dismiss Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister at the time, after the 2002 post-Godhra riots, but withheld the decision as Home Minister LK Advani had threatened to resign from the Cabinet on the issue.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Wanted To Sack Narendra Modi In 2002: Yashwant Sinha
May 11, 2019
13:14 (IST)


Actor Arun Bakshi joins BJP in the presence of party leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

