Election 2019: 'Modi Modi, Yes Papa...': RJD Jabs PM With Iconic Nursery Rhyme

Election 2019: Tejashwi Yadav has been routinely taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP

Bihar politician Lalu Yadav's party took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on Wednesday with a spin on an iconic nursery rhyme that most children in the country will know of.

"In the future, children of Modi bhakts will learn this poem - Modi modi yes papa Any development? No papa Farmer happy? No papa Women safe? No papa 10 crore job? No papa 15 lakhs?? No papa Only jumla? Ha ha ha," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tweeted.

Tejashwi Yadav has been routinely taking on the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over various issues. On Wedesday morning, he accused PM Modi of being responsible the rate of employment in the country.

Last week, Tejashwi Yadav had said that the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to what he called "divisive politics" of PM Modi.

"What work have you done in the last five years? Did Bihar get the special package as promised? Did farmers'' income double? Did the youth get jobs? Has the rate of inflation decreased? This is divisive politics by Modi. The people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to him," the RJD leader said.

Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, is voting in all seven phases of the ongoing national election. The results will be announced on May 23.

The RJD is in alliance with Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Jantrantrik Dal (LJD) and Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) in the state.

