Karti Chidambaram To Fight Elections From Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Congress released its ninth list of candidates today. The party will field Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga.

Karti Chidambaram is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in several cases, including one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

Congress's latest candidate list contains four candidates from Maharashtra, three from Bihar and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir.

Former NCP leader Tariq Anwar was nominated by the party for the Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, which he currently represents. The party also fielded its former general secretary B K Hariprasad from the Bangalore South constituency in Karnataka.

Other candidates on the party's list include Mohammed Javed from Kishanganj and Uday Singh from Purnia in Bihar and Haji Farooq Mir from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, the party has fielded Hidayat Patel from Akola, Kishor Uttamrao Gajbhiye from Ramtek-SC and Subhash Wankhede from Hingoli in Maharashtra.

