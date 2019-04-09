'Wax And Make-Up': HD Kumaraswamy's Theory On PM Modi's 'Glow'

PM Modi glows because he uses wax and make-up, HD Kumaraswamy said. (Reuters)

Highlights PM glows because he applies make-up, cameras love him: HD Kumaraswamy Our faces don't look good on camera, the Karnataka Chief Minister added BJP appealing to people to "look at PM Modi" and vote, he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi glows because he "applies wax and make-up", Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday, offering his theory on why the people, the cameras and "the media" loved the Prime Minister.

"PM Modi when he wakes up before coming to people or in front of the camera, he applies wax and make up and then stands in front of camera. The shine is seen on the face," Mr Kumaraswamy said at a rally in Bengaluru.

"Look at our faces, in the morning we shower and leave and it is only the next morning that we shower again. Our faces don't look good on camera. Our media friends also don't like showing our faces, they only say Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi...," the Chief Minister added.

He said BJP candidates were appealing to people to "look at PM Modi" and vote.

"They aren't saying look at us and vote, they say look at Modi and vote." Mr Kumaraswamy was campaigning in Bangalore North for the Congress candidate, Krishna Byre Gowda. The constituency, which has a large number of Vokkaligas, was earlier with the Chief Minister's Janata Dal Secular in the seat sharing deal with ally Congress. Karnataka will vote on April 18 and 23 in the seven-phase national election that starts Thursday. The results will be declared on May 23.

The Congress and the JDS formed an alliance and took power in Karnataka last year after a hung verdict in state polls.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.