Election 2019: Gift Of Almonds, Eye Drops For Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Political Spat

Shivraj Chouhan is spreading lies about the Congress government's policies, said Congress leader.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is receiving packages of almonds, eye-drops and "Chawanprash" these days. These come from Congress workers, with a political message.

"We're sending this to cure him. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is spreading lies about the Congress government's policies in the state. It appears that he is suffering from memory loss, impaired hearing, and defective eyesight," said Congress leader Narendra Saluja.

Mr Saluja accused the BJP leader of not accepting "the reality of the pro-people policies of the Congress government".

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he "hadn't opened" the packages and would like to have Congress leaders eat the almonds instead. "They are sending me Chawanprash from Patanjali, this shows their faith in Baba Ramdev, I have not opened it, will feed them," he remarked.

Leaders of the BJP, which lost power in Madhya Pradesh in December state polls, have said during their campaign for the national polls that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has waived farm loans only on paper. The Congress announced farm loan waivers soon after it took power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, claiming that it was making good on one of its chief campaign promises. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has stressed on loan waivers to project his party as one that fulfils its promises.

Congress workers hit out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the three-time chief minister who lost power in December and who is now at the forefront of the BJP's national election campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

"We met him and gave him a list of 21 lakh farmers whose loans have been waived but still he is saying that no loans have been waived. Similarly, he took out a procession carrying a lantern on his shoulders in an area which was already lit with electricity," said Mr Saluja.

Voting was held in Madhya Pradesh in the first and fifth rounds of Lok Sabha election. The state will also vote in the last two phases on May 12 and 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.