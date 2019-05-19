Dilwale Dulhania To Avengers Memes, Government's Press Body Teases Voters

In this meme, PIB has used scenes from three iconic movies- "Sholay", "Lagaan" and "Mr India"

"Every vote matters" is a message that the Election Commission and political leaders often repeat to make people realise the importance of voting in world's largest democracy.

But the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Press Information Bureau this time has chosen to send this message to voters with a pinch of humour to grab their attention.

Popular Bollywood dialogues and characters from Hollywood movies have been used in hilarious memes and shared on the PIB's Instagram account to make an appeal to the citizens to step out and vote.

A collage of characters from superhero movie "Avengers Endgame" reminds people why "Every vote counts in democracy".

In one of the posts, popular Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhainaiya Le Jayenge"'s iconic dialogue "Jaa Simran Jee Le Apni Zindagi" (Go daughter.. live your life) has been turned into a meme. "Raj votes every time?" asks Amrish Puri, who played Kajol's father in the movie that released about two decades ago but is still fresh in the memory of cinema-buffs in the country. Kajol replies saying: "Han Bauji (yes, father)". Amrish Puri then gives his nod to her daughter's relationship with Raj, played by actor Shah Rukh Khan. "Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi.... he is a responsible citizen, (go ahead daughter, live your life... he is a responsible citizen)," Amrish Puri aka "Bauji" says.

A meme shared last week, based on the popular song from Aamir Khan-Rani Mukherjee starrer movie "Ghulam", addresses the reluctance among people to vote. In the meme on "Aati Kya Khandala", a chart-buster in the late 90s, Rani Mukherjee can be seen asking Aamir why she should vote and Aamir replies saying she should cast her vote for the sake of her future and also because it's her duty.

Other popular Bollywood movies that have been featured in the memes are "Lagaan", "Border" and the recent movie starring Ranveer Singh, "Gully Boy".

In some of the posts, scenes from fantasy series "Game of Thrones" have been put together to tell people why they may regret not casting their vote. The final season of the fantasy series began around the same when the seven-phased national elections began. The national elections began on April 11 and votes will be counted, while the first episode of season eight of Game of Thrones aired on April 15.

The final round of the seven-phased mega polls is being held today in 59 seats across seven states and one union territory. The votes will be counted on May 23.

