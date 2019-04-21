'Beti Bachao ': Devendra Fadnavis' Dig At Sharad Pawar, Daughter

"PM Modi gave the slogan Beti Bachao. Sharad Pawar is doing the same thing," Devendra Fadnavis said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is engaged in a "Beti Bachav" (save the girl child) mission for his daughter Supriya Sule, the party's Baramati candidate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at an rally in Pune.

"PM Modi gave the slogan Beti Bachao. Sharad Pawar is doing the same thing in Baramati, trying to save his daughter from defeat," Mr Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also took a swipe at Sharad Pawar for dropping his plan to contest the Lok Sabha election from Madha. "At the start of the election season, the NCP captain (Sharad Pawar) declared that he would hit a century. Later he received such a googly that he withdrew and became a non-playing captain," he said.

Referring to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's rallies, Devendra Fadnavis said that the NCP is now "importing a speaker" from another party. "They have rented an engine but that engine is of no use. It did not work in state elections, it did not work in municipal election, he said alluding to MNS party symbol.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.