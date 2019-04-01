Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Leaders Participate In Main Bhi Chowkidar Event

Devendra Fadnavis participated from the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh Sabhagraha in suburban Bandra

BJP leaders and workers including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar'' event from seven locations in the city on Sunday.

The event was beamed across the country at 500 places, where participants could listen to PM Modi and interact with him through video-conference.

Mr Fadnavis participated from the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh Sabhagraha in suburban Bandra.

Member of the state Legislative Council and BJP leader R N Singh, who heads the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh and also runs a security agency providing private security guards, was also present there along with the chief minister.

City BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Mumbai North Central lawmaker Poonam Mahajan and Vile Parle legislator Parag Alavani were also among those present with the chief minister.

Other locations where party workers participated in the event were Malad, Andheri, Dadar, Chembur, Marine Lines and Ghatkopar.

Commenting on the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said the BJP did not have the moral courage to respond to questions about the performance of its government.

The party was running away from questions on corruption and morality, and those who run away are not "chowkidars" but thieves, he said.

A case has been filed against excise minister Dilip Kamble over bribery charges, while the high court has pulled up the state government over the tardy pace of probe in rationalists Govind Pansareand Narendra Dabholkar murders, but the government has no guts to respond to these issues, the Congress leader alleged.

