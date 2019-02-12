Congress 'Also' In Alliance: Akhilesh Yadav Amid Priyanka Gandhi Roadshow

Lok Sabha polls: In January, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

On a day Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a carnival-like roadshow in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party is "also in alliance with the Congress".

Many small regional players were part of the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance, said Akhilesh Yadav, adding that all other parties should come together to oust BJP from power at the Centre in the national election, due by May.

"In this alliance which we have with the BSP, you know that even the Congress is also there. We have given three seats to RLD. Nishad Party has also been included because we have jointly contested the elections in the past. Peace Party has also have supported us," said Akhilesh Yadav.

He had been asked to respond to the mega roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been appointed Congress general secretary in charge of the party's campaign in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"In the coming days some parties will support us in the Lok Sabha while some parties will be with us in the Vidhan Sabha (state) elections, said Mr Yadav, while talking to reporters.

"It is good that parties fighting against the BJP are getting a good response. It is even better that the Congress is taking out this campaign," added the Samajwadi chief.

In January, Mayawati's BSP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the national election but left the Congress out.

Mayawati repeatedly said in a joint press conference that there was "no real gain" from any tie-up with the Congress, as it could not transfer its votes. She also said the Congress and the BJP were all the same, that both were caught in defence scandals and were steeped in corruption. (HYPERLINK)

Akhilesh Yadav, who had tied up with the Congress for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state election, said little on the subject at the press conference.

Uttar Pradesh, with 80 parliamentary seats, is vital for parties as it is considered the route to power at the centre. The Congress, which has been reduced to a small player, has shown its zeal to revive its base by launching Priyanka Gandhi, who will campaign beyond the family constituencies of Amethi and Raebareli for the first time.