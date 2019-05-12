'Come Out, Every Vote Matters': Rajnath Singh, PM Modi Tweet In Round 6

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi tweeted to ask voters to come out in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were among the leaders who tweeted early morning asking people to come out in large number and vote in the sixth round of the national election.

"Polling for the sixth phase of the General Elections begins today. I am hopeful that people will come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Every vote matters!" Rajnath Singh tweeted.

PM Modi tweeted:

Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here!



Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today's sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2019

The fate of several prominent politicians, including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be decided as 59 constituencies across six states and the national capital vote.

The biggest test would be for the BJP, which had won 45 of these seats in the 2014 elections. Voting will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand and eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur and Gorakhpur seats, which were captured by the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party combine in last year's bypolls despite its reputation as BJP strongholds. The electoral upset had boosted the grand alliance's morale, setting the stage for a united opposition.

In North East Delhi constituency, the city's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and Delhi AAP chief Dilip Pandey will fight it out.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.