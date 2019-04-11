BJP Workers Clash At Maharashtra Minister's Rally Over Candidate Change

The BJP had earlier announced the candidature of Smita Wagh from the seat.

Violence broke out at a BJP rally in Maharashtra on Wednesday between two factions of the party in the presence of a state minister. The incident took place at a public rally in Jalgaon, 400 km from Mumbai, where the party has changed its candidate for the Lok Sabha seat.

The rally was held for BJP candidate Unmesh Patil, who is contesting from Jalgaon constituency in north Maharashtra.

The BJP had earlier announced the candidature of Smita Wagh from the seat, but the party later changed the candidate and Mr Patil was fielded in her place.

Besides Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, several BJP leaders, including Smita Wagh, her husband and party's district unit chief Uday Wagh, B S Patil were present on the stage.

There are reports that former legislator B S Patil and sitting parliamentarian A T Patil had jointly campaigned against Ms Wagh and ensured that she does not get the ticket for Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, Uday Wagh and his supporters Wednesday lost their cool and charged at B S Patil. Mr Mahajan, who was present there, had to intervene.

Last month, in major embarrassment for the BJP, a parliamentarian and a legislator beat each other with shoes during a district planning committee meeting in Uttar Pradesh over credit for a local road, even as cameras filmed the entire incident.

Opposition parties mocked the BJP as video clips of the fight went viral.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.