BJP Launches "Main Bhi Chowkidar" Campaign, PM Modi Tweets Video

PM Modi tweeted that everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a watchman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched his party's "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign ahead of the national election that begins next month. He released a video with the same title, tweeting, "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation". The campaign comes amid Congress president Rahul Gandhi's repeated attacks on PM Modi and his government over the Rafale jet deal with the slogan, "Chowkidar Chor Hai (watchman is a thief)".

"But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar," PM Modi said in a tweet that also had the video attached.

The lyrics of the video touch upon many of the flagship schemes launched by the Modi government, including Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and the Clean India initiative.

The video ends with the appeal to people to join PM Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" programme on March 31.

Mr Gandhi has alleged that PM Modi tweaked the Rafale jet contract to unduly benefit industrialist Anil Ambani.

"Five years ago, chowkidar said he wanted to fight corruption. He said he wanted to make it a 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. Today, the slogan of 'Acche Din Aayenge' has changed to 'Chowkidar chor hai'," Mr Gandhi said at a recent rally.

PM Modi has been returning Mr Gandhi's barbs. He said in a January rally that a "chor" or thief always wants to remove "chowkidar" from his way, in an apparent retort to Mr Gandhi.

In 2014, BJP's election anthem "Ache Din Aane Wale Hain (Good days are about to come)" had become an instant hit. The party got a clear majority after the polls.

The national elections, to be held in seven phases, will be begin April 11.

