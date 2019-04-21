Elections 2019-'BJP Committed To Desh Bhakti While Congress Pursues Vote Bhakti' : PM Modi

"Desh bhakti was demonstrated by us (BJP) during Uri and Pulwama," PM Modi said. (File)

At an election rally in Bihar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress saying that unlike their "vote bhakti", the BJP is committee to "dash bhakti"(patriotism).

"The country has witnessed two types of politics: vote bhakti and of desh bhakti. The former was on display when after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, when the government of the day did not go after Pakistan. Desh bhakti was demonstrated by us during Uri and Pulwama," PM Modi said in Bihar's Araria.

The politics of ''vote bhakti'' was again on display when the Congress insulted martyrs of the Batla House encounter after the 2008 serial blasts in New Delhi, casting doubts over the operation in which security personnel lost their lives.

"The trends of the first two phases of elections have left them rattled. They are not demanding proofs of the Balakot air strike," PM Modi claimed at the rally.

At the rally, PM Modi also spoke about farmers' issues and announced that in his next term , he will ensure that the ceiling of ownership of five acres of land for beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Nidhi Yojana

In Bihar, elections will be held in 6 more phases after the first round on April 11.

