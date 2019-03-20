BJP Alleges Trinamool Leaders 'Intimidating' Voters, Files Complaint

Firhad Hakim is one of the Trinamool leader against whom the complaint has been filed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today filed a complaint with the Election Commission, against four Trinamool Congress leaders, including two state cabinet ministers, for allegedly threatening and intimidating voters.

"We have filed a complaint against ministers Firhad Hakim, Rabindranath Ghosh, and senior TMC leaders Jitendra Tiwari and Anubrata Mondal. They have violated the model code of conduct by trying to threaten and intimidate voters," BJP general secretary Jai Prakash Majumdar said.

"These four leaders should be kept out of election campaign and other poll-related procedures," he added.

"Hakim's comment that central forces will come and leave after the elections but the voters will stay under the protection of the state police is a veiled threat to the voters, " Mr Majumder said.

"North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh and Anubrata Mandal's comments are intimidating in nature. This is nothing but violation of the model code of conduct. The Commission should look into it to ensure free and fair polls," he added.

The BJP has also accused Asansol Mayor and TMC legislator Jitendra Tiwari of trying to bribe voters.

Mr Tiwari courted controversy on Tuesday after he promised party councilors contracts worth lakhs of rupees if they ensured victory of TMC Lok Sabha candidate Moon Moon Sen from Asansol.

