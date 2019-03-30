At Amit Shah's Nomination From Gandhinagar Today, NDA's Show Of Strength

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow and a public meeting before filing his nomination in Gandhinagar.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is contesting the national election from Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar, will file his documents today. He will be accompanied by other top leaders of the party as well as several members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Amit Shah, who is a Rajya Sabha member, will be contesting his first Lok Sabha election.

Before filing his nomination, he will hold a massive road show and a public meeting in Ahmedabad.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will accompany Mr Shah for the roadshow and when he files his documents. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party too will be present, a senior Gujarat BJP leader said on Friday.

BJP veteran LK Advani, who was benched by the party and has been upset ever since, will not be present.

The presence of top NDA leaders at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Mr Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The four-km road show will start from Sardar Patel Statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and end at Patidar Chowk in Ghatlodia, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said.

Amit Shah replaced Mr Advani as the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar, the seat represented by the party veteran for six terms since . He had won the seat for the first time in 1991 by defeating GI Patel of Congress by a margin of over 1.25 lakh votes. In 2014, Mr Advani won by over four lakh votes in 2014.

The last date for filing nominations is April 4. Voting for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23.

