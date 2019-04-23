Akshay Kumar To Engage In "Non-Political" Conversation With PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that his conversation with PM Narendra Modi will be a "breather" in election time.

All India | | Updated: April 23, 2019 23:38 IST
Akshay Kumar also shared a 24-second-long video snippet from the conversation


Mumbai: 

A day after Akshay Kumar said he would be getting into an "unknown and uncharted territory" with something he had not done before, the Bollywood actor Tuesday said he will have a "candid and completely non-political" chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old star took to Twitter to announce that his conversation with the prime minister will be a "breather" in election time.

"While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here's a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi," Kumar wrote on the microblogging site.

PM Modi replied to the tweet, saying, "Dear @akshaykumar, it was good talking to you about everything, except politics and elections :) I'm sure people would like watching our conversation."

Mr Kumar also shared a 24-second-long video snippet from the conversation.

"Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates," said the actor Monday, who has starred in a series of patriotic and social issue-driven films in recent years.

Hours after the cryptic tweet sparked speculation that he would be taking a political plunge Monday, he dispelled the rumours, saying "Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections."

Recently, Mr Kumar has featured in films like "Padman" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" has also featured in government ads on issues such as menstrual hygiene, anti-smoking and traffic safety rules.

The National Award-winning actor said the interview will air on the Twitter account of news agency ANI at 9 am Wednesday, in which the viewers will discover "some lesser known facts" about PM Modi.



