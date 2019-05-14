'How Did The Chai Taste?' Akhilesh Yadav's Dig At PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi is contesting the election in UP along with RLD and SP.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of deceiving people of the country.

"People (Modi) who came by deceiving you, by saying 'I am a tea seller', our people trusted and helped them. But now you know the taste of that tea in those five years and these two years. How was the taste?" Mr Yadav said while addressing an election rally in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"People know that is why BJP has been nowhere in this elections," he added.

The grand alliance formed by the Samajwadi Party with Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal has fielded Ram Bhual Nishad against Madhusudan Tripathi of the Congress and actor-turned-politician Ravi Kisan from the BJP in Gorakhpur.

The Gorakhpur seat was represented by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for five terms since 1998 until Praveen Kumar Nishad of Samajwadi Party won the seat in a by-poll last year. The seat was vacated by Yogi Adityanath when he became the chief minister. However, Nishad joined hands with BJP and is now contesting from Sant Kabir Nagar constituency.

Gorakhpur is one of 13 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh which will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.

