Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati To Begin Joint Campaign With Rally In Deoband: Live Updates

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will hold its first rally in Deoband today.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh will hold its joint campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections today, holding its first rally in Saharanpur's Deoband. The top leaders of the parties will address the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

"Mayawati will address the rally organised near Jamia Tibbiti Medical College in Deoband," a BSP spokesperson said.

This will be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling BJP in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati will hold 11 joint rallies, including one in Mainpuri where SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting polls, starting April 7 till May 16.

