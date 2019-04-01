After Poll Code, Cash, Alcohol Worth 14 Crores Seized In Madhya Pradesh

Cash, liquior worth Rs 14 crores were seized within 10 days in Madhya Pradesh.

Cash, liquor and drugs worth Rs 14.32 crore have been seized in Madhya Pradesh, in the the 19 days since the model code of conduct for the April-May Lok Sabha polls came into force, an Election Commission official said Monday.

"Police and excise officials have seized narcotics, illicit liquor and cash worth over 14 crore, between March 10 to March 28 in Madhya Pradesh," state chief electoral officer (CEO) K L Kantha Rao told reporters in Bhopal.

Mr Rao added that the seizure this time was higher than in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when the figure stood at Rs 13.99 crore.

He predicted that it could go higher as the model code of conduct is for nearly two months for the forthcoming general elections.

Nineteen companies of the central security forces have been deployed to conduct elections in the state's 29 seats, he said.

Elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

