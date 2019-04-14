Actor-Politician Hema Malini Campaigns In Mathura With Husband Dharmendra

Dharmendra and Hema Malini campaign in Mathura.

Actor and BJP lawmaker Hema Malini today campaigned in her parliamentary constituency, Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh along with her husband and actor, Dharmendra, by her side.

The popular Bollywood couple addressed a rally for the Jat community where a massive crowd turned up.

Dharmendra had a brief political stint about ten years ago when he contested the 2004 national elections from Rajasthan's Bikaner on BJP ticket and won.

Addressing the rally, he recalled how his humble beginnings helped him become a successful actor. "I am the son of a farmer and I have worked very hard in the fields when I was young," he said.

Hema Malini said she was excited to see to have him by her side. "With just two days remaining for the poll campaign to end in Mathura, people are excited to see me and him together. People have seen both of us in so many movies. We are seeking votes for Mathura's development," she told reporters.

Before the rally, she tweeted a picture of two of them together and said it was a "special day".

"Today is also a special day for me! Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf. The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him & listen to what he has to say! A photo taken in my house in Mathura just now before we leave for campaigning..(sic)," she wrote.

Today is also a special day for me! ???? Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf. The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him & listen to what he has to say! A photo taken in my house in Mathura just now before we leave for campaigning... pic.twitter.com/JBhklXDp0v — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2019

Photos of Hema Malini, seeking re-election from Mathura, have been causing buzz on social media but she has also been trolled by opposition leaders like National Conference's Omar Abdullah.

Amid criticism, she has defended her poll campaign, and also her record as a parliamentarian, saying she has worked extensively for Mathura in five years and visited the city over 250 times.



