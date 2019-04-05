'Fancy Tractor': Omar Abdullah Trolls Hema Malini's Mathura Field Visit

Hema Malini has her hands on the steering wheel, wearing a pink sari and sunglasses

Actor-turned-BJP lawmaker Hema Malini, who has become one of the most-watched candidates for the national election with her "blend-in" style of campaigning, has been trolled by politician Omar Abdullah over her latest photograph while driving a tractor on a "field visit" in Mathura.

Hema Malini, 70, has her hands on the steering wheel, wearing a pink sari, sunglasses and a smile.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah noticed two machines on her either side, which, he commented, appeared to be blowers.

"What are those drums on the side? Please don't tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that's one fancy tractor," remarked the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

What are those drums on the side? Please don't tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that's one fancy tractor 🚜. https://t.co/PQqSd9dA2R - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2019

Hema Malini is contesting from Mathura for the second time. She won in 2014 against the Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary.

Many voters this time have complained that they hardly saw the former filmstar and classical dancer in the past five years, and that little work had been done in the constituency.

In photos from her campaign, Hema Malini has been seen cutting crop with women on fields and greeting people through the sunroof of her Mercedes. Rival parties accused her of putting up an act in poll season.

Defending the images, Hema Malini told NDTV, "I am an actress, a celebrity. I don't see this in Mumbai. When I go to the villages, I like that environment and I like it. Even if I acted, it was fun. What is wrong with it? Everybody was happy to see the picture back in Mumbai."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.