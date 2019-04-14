'Achche Din': Lalu Yadav Dubsmashes PM Modi's 2014 Poll Promises

Lok Sabha election: Lalu Yadav lip-synced PM Modi's "acche din" slogans from a 2014 rally speech.

Jailed Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, known to be a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday tried to induce humour to the heated up political campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections with a dubsmash video on the BJP leader's promises that were made during the 2014 national polls.

Dressed in a grey T-shirt, the RJD leader can be seen lip-syncing PM Modi's "acche din" slogans from a 2014 rally speech, in the 17-second video that was posted on Twitter.

"Every Indian will get Rs 15-20 lakh rupees," PM Modi can be heard saying in the recording as Mr Yadav leader lip-syncs him. It is not clear where the video was shot.

मुफ़्त में ले लो 15 लाख, अच्छे दिन और जुमला। pic.twitter.com/2Pfhg2QemK - Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) April 13, 2019

During the 2014 elections, PM Modi -- who at the time was BJP's prime ministerial face -- had promised "achche din" and depositing Rs. 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every Indian if his party was voted to power.

Since then, the BJP leader has been constantly attacked by opposition leaders for failing to keep his promise. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also used the issue while campaigning for the ongoing elections.

"Four years back Narendra Modi came and made different promises in all public meetings. Do you remember he promised 15 lakh rupees? Is there anyone in whose account Chowkidar has put any money?" he said while campaigning in Assam earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Lalu Yadav -- who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases -- issued a call to the people of Bihar to drive away "anti-reservation and anti-Constitution Narendra Modi."

"In the election this time, everything is at stake, country, society, Lalu in other words one who gave you the aspiration to move about as equals with your heads held high and your rights, self-respect and dignity, are all at stake," Mr Yadav wrote in the open letter which was released by his party after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea for bail in multi-crore fodder scam cases, dashing hopes of the RJD chief for electioneering during the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am imprisoned, not my thoughts," he said adding that he was sharing his thoughts because only by doing so "we can fight against these divisive forces," he said.

Bihar is voting in all the phases of the seven-phased elections.

