Independent Lok Sabha MP Vishal Patil Extends Support To Congress In Maharashtra

Independent Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Vishal Patil on Thursday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here and extended support to the party.

Mr Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, won the Lok Sabha election from the Sangli seat.

A former Congress leader, Mr Patil had contested the elections as an Independent after the Sangli parliamentary seat was allotted to the Shiv Sena-UBT in the seat-sharing arrangement among the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

In a post on X, Mr Kharge said, "Welcoming the support of elected MP from Sangli, Shri Vishal Patil (@patilvishalvp) to the Congress party."

People of Maharashtra defeated the politics of treachery, arrogance and division.



It is a fitting tribute to our inspiring stalwarts like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar who fought for social justice, equality and freedom.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 99 seats, the highest in the opposition INDIA bloc. The opposition coalition emerged victorious on 233 seats.

