'HD Kumaraswamy Chief Minister Till Friday': BJP Leader Sadananda Gowda

Exit polls have indicated the BJP would get at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka (File)

Days after the exit polls predicted a grim future for the opposition, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has claimed that the Congress-Janata Dal Secular government in Karnataka will collapse a day after the Lok Sabha election results are announced. He claimed several Congress lawmakers are unhappy with the government and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would be forced to step down from his post.

On Tuesday, infighting in the Congress's Karnataka unit resurfaced with a leader, Roshan Baig, going public with a series of allegations. Using strong words against his party leadership, Roshan Baig called KC Venugopal "a buffoon", Siddaramaiah arrogant and Dinesh Gundu Rao a "flop show."

Citing Mr Baig, Mr Gowda today claimed there was discontent among many Congress leaders in the state.

"Not only Roshan Baig, so many Congress people are quite unhappy. You know very well how the legislators and party leaders behaved in Kolar. In various corners, the Congress is a divided house now altogether. Nobody has the guts to come out and speak. But yesterday, finally Roshan Baig has come out and he spoke the truth. So many are ready to come out and speak against the Congress," he told NDTV.

In the assembly elections last year, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party bagging 104 out 224 assembly seats. The JDS, which won 37 seats, supported the Congress and formed a government in the state. There have been constant bickering between the Congress and JDS leaders ever since. Under attack from Congress leaders, HD Kumaraswamy had even threatened publicly that he would quit as the Chief Minister.

"Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister of Karnataka till tomorrow evening only. Tomorrow evening or by day-after-tomorrow morning, because if he does not get to sleep in the night...so day-after-tomorrow morning, hundred per cent Kumaraswamy will step down," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The BJP hopes if the poll predictions come true, Congress lawmaker may jump the ship and join the BJP.

The exit polls have indicated the BJP would get at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The counting will begin on Thursday.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019