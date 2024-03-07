Why BJP Candidate In Bengal's Asansol Dropped Out Rajnath Singh Says...

Rajnath Singh attends the NDTV Defence Summit 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today gave an insight into the BJP's view on what is not acceptable in a candidate if the person wants to contest the Lok Sabha election with the party's ticket.

At the NDTV Defence Summit, Mr Singh highlighted the need for sensitivity towards every section of society for a leader to be successful.

On a question by NDTV citing how the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol withdrew his candidature a day after being named to contest the seat, Mr Singh said, "We didn't have to do anything. The individual himself decided not to contest."

Popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh in a post on the microblogging platform X said he withdrew from the electoral race from the Asansol seat "due to some reasons".

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Pawan Singh said on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh, who will contest from his stronghold Lucknow again, referring to the Asansol matter said the party takes a lot of feedback from people and act on them.

"Our thinking is that in a healthy democracy, whether (party) worker or anyone else, should not say or do anything that may be derogatory to any individual, sections of society or the nation. We didn't have to do anything. The individual himself decided not to contest," the Defence Minister told NDTV at the event today.

Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo, a resident of Asansol, however, alleged Pawan Singh would have offended the sentiments of locals as the singer is known for "obscene portrayal of women in his music videos and films".

"I have nothing against him or his place or following as an artiste. However, in his music videos and films, Bengali women are portrayed in a certain manner that might offend the sensibilities of voters. How can the BJP field such a person from Asansol? It is hard to believe the BJP fielded him from Asansol without running a necessary background check," Mr Supriyo told news agency ANI.

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.