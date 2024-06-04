Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wins Sambalpur From Odisha

Mr Pradhan secured 5,92,162 votes while Mr Das got 4,72,326 votes (File)

Union minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das by 1,19, 836 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Mr Pradhan secured 5,92,162 votes while Mr Das got 4,72,326 votes.

Congress candidate Nagendra Kumar Pradhan came third with 89,113 votes.

