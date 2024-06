Balwant Wankhede pulled 5,26,271 votes against Navneet Rana who secured 5,06,540 votes. (File)

Congress' Balwant Wankhede on Tuesday defeated sitting MP and BJP candidate Navneet Rana from Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Maharashtra by 19,731 votes.

