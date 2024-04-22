Rahul Gandhi 'Lies, Conspires': Now BJP Approaches Election Commission

The BJP, in a tot-for-tat measure against the Opposition INDIA bloc, has also approached the Election Commission, flagging the comments of Congress's Rahul Gandhi and seeking "peaceful election" in West Bengal.The party has brushed away the Congress remarks, saying the party is desperate because it is unable to find candidates for elections.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, "The way Rahul Gandhi is conspiring to make (people) fight on the basis of language and region, we complained about that (with the Election Commission)".

"We told the Election Commission that he is a serial and habitual offender who lies, conspires and divert people's attention," he added.

Earlier today, the Congress approached the Election Commission demanding action over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that the Congress, if voted to power, "will redistribute the nation's wealth to imposters".

The Congress manifesto, PM Modi said, promises that if they come to power, "everyone's property will be surveyed, it will calculate gold belonging to mothers and sisters and then redistribute it. They won't even spare your mangalsutra".

The Congress, which vehemently criticised the comments as "divisive", told the Commission that his remarks were "far worse than any ever made by a sitting Prime Minister in the history of India".

"This cannot go unchecked, unanswered and unpunished," the Congress said.

The party also said the PM Modi and the BJP's repeated comments invoking religious sentiments "has been bolstered by the Hon'ble Commission's inaction" in penalising them for their "blatant and direct violations of electoral laws".