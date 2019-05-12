Sapna Chaudhary Votes In Delhi, Flaunts Inked Finger

Sapna Chaudhary's photos with Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were circulated online (File)

Actor-dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday exercised her right to vote in Delhi in the pen-ultimate round of the ongoing national election. The performer, widely followed in north India, later flaunted her inked finger to the cameras.

Prominent political leaders also turned up to vote in the national capital. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, President Ramnath Kovind were clicked after they cast their votes.

Last month, Sapna Chaudhary inspired headlines as her photo with Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra circulated on social media. There was also talk about the Congress fielding her as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, against the BJP's Hema Malini.

Sapna Chaudhary then called a press conference and denied all speculation of joining the Congress, calling the photo an old one. She also said she had met Priyanka Gandhi several times and though she was "very good", she had no plans of campaigning for the party.

She surprised with her presence at the roadshow organised by BJP's Manoj Tiwari when he filed his nomination to contest from North East Delhi in the national election.

Like she had denied joining the Congress, the former Bigg Boss star and Haryana performer rejected the suggestion that she had joined the BJP.

"I have not joined the party (BJP), I'm here because Manoj Tiwari ji is a good friend of mine," Sapna Chaudhary had said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.